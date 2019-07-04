The Best New Movie Releases In July 2019, From Spider-Man To The Next Hereditary

It's the most wonderful time of the year: summer movie season. But with the releases of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Us, and Aladdin already behind us, it might seem like all the big time blockbusters have already come and gone. But fear not cinephiles! July actually packs quite a few surprises.
The list of movies coming out in July 2019 is a veritable tour of the currently Hollywood landscape: a good balance of light-hearted flicks, action-packed hits, and a few movies with sly awards season potential. There are also a few films that we've been hearing about for ages finally hitting cinemas, including Spider-Man: Far From Home (a.k.a. the final instalment in Marvel's Phase Three, and the start of a whole new Marvel Cinematic Universe), and The Lion King (Beyoncé! In! A! Disney! Movie!). There are indie surprises, sure to charm at least a few moviegoers — calling anyone who's been begging for a second helping of Hereditary's horror antics.
Here's to movies coming our way this July and when you can catch them (and all that intense, free AC) in cinemas.