It's the most wonderful time of the year: summer movie season. But with the releases of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Us, and Aladdin already behind us, it might seem like all the big time blockbusters have already come and gone. But fear not cinephiles! July actually packs quite a few surprises.
The list of movies coming out in July 2019 is a veritable tour of the currently Hollywood landscape: a good balance of light-hearted flicks, action-packed hits, and a few movies with sly awards season potential. There are also a few films that we've been hearing about for ages finally hitting theaters, including Spider-Man: Far From Home (a.k.a. the final installment in Marvel's Phase Three, and the start of a whole new Marvel Cinematic Universe), Quentin Tarantino's already somewhat controversial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (however you feel about it, the buzz is strong with this movie), and The Lion King (Beyoncé! In! A! Disney! Movie!). There are indie surprises, sure to charm at least a few moviegoers — calling all Awkwafina fans and anyone who's been begging for a second helping of Hereditary's horror antics.
Here's everything coming our way this July and when you can catch them (and all that intense, free AC) in theaters.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, Release date: July 2, 2019
In case you are still emotional after watching Avengers: Endgame, the trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home is here to remind you of all the pain you went through at the end of the epic Avengers finale. This sequel is all about Spider-man (Tom Holland) attempting to save the world in the immediate aftermath of Endgame. Plus, it marks Jake Gyllenhaal’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Midsommar, Release date: July 3, 2019
Don’t be fooled by the pretty, sky-blue colors on the posters for Midsommar. The music and unsettling tone of the Midsommar trailer will immediately tip you off that this isn’t a joyous film. The mysterious horror movie, starring Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, and William Jackson Harper (Chidi from The Good Place!), is directed by Hereditary filmmaker Ari Aster. It tells the story of a group of friends who travel to Sweden to participate in a sacred festival that (shocker!) actually involves violent rituals.
Crawl, Release date: July 12, 2019
Prepare to be freaked out the entire month of July after seeing this horror movie. Have you ever had a nightmare about being trapped in the middle of a hurricane? Well take that idea and make it 10 times scarier by adding a hungry pack of alligators, and you get Crawl. The film is led by Kaya Scodelario who recently appeared in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.
Stuber, Release date: July 12, 2019
After the success of The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani is back with more jokes in another summertime film. But this time, he joined by Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Natalie Morales in the action comedy Stuber. The movie is about an uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) who picks up an LAPD officer (Bautista) who is trailing a killer.
Armstrong, Release date: July 12, 2019
This Neil Armstrong documentary will be released eight days before the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. According to Variety, Armstrong will include never-before-seen footage from NASA and home videos shot by the astronaut. The film will provide an in-depth look at the flight controllers and support crew that helped put a man on the moon.
The Farewell, Release date: July 12, 2019
Dramedy The Farewell generated a lot of praise on social media after its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It also currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Comedian Awkwafina gets to show off her acting skills in this movie from writer and director Lulu Wang about a Chinese family that doesn’t want to tell their grandmother she is dying.
The Lion King, Release date: July 19, 2019
This remake of the of the 1994 The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and so many more A-listers. The movie is being directed and produced by Jon Favreau who also made the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book in 2016. Despite some criticisms that the movie doesn't change enough from the original, it seems sure to be a hit.
The Art of Self Defense, Release date: July 19, 2019
The Art of Self Defense had its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest festival and has already been praised by critics. A dark comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, the movie follows a man who decides to learn martial arts after being attacked. But, he somehow manages to become even more paranoid.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Release date: July 26, 2019
Like The Lion King, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is a greatly anticipated film, especially after its recent debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Quentin Tarantino’s latest is stacked with Oscar nominated actors like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino. The comedy drama is about a television star and his stunt double navigating the industry during the 1960s.
Kathy Griffin: Hell of a Story, Release date: July 31, 2019
Kathy Griffin is partnering with Fathom Events and Brainstorm Media to show her comedy special Kathy Griffin: Hell of a Story in theaters for one night only. The program addresses the 2017 incident where she held a mask of a severed head of President Donald Trump. She premiered the special at South by Southwest.
