Every New Movie Coming Out In July 2019, From Spider-Man To The Next Hereditary

Ariana Brockington
Photo: Courtesy Marvel Studios.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: summer movie season. But with the releases of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Us, and Aladdin already behind us, it might seem like all the big time blockbusters have already come and gone. But fear not cinephiles! July actually packs quite a few surprises.
The list of movies coming out in July 2019 is a veritable tour of the currently Hollywood landscape: a good balance of light-hearted flicks, action-packed hits, and a few movies with sly awards season potential. There are also a few films that we've been hearing about for ages finally hitting theaters, including Spider-Man: Far From Home (a.k.a. the final installment in Marvel's Phase Three, and the start of a whole new Marvel Cinematic Universe), Quentin Tarantino's already somewhat controversial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (however you feel about it, the buzz is strong with this movie), and The Lion King (Beyoncé! In! A! Disney! Movie!). There are indie surprises, sure to charm at least a few moviegoers — calling all Awkwafina fans and anyone who's been begging for a second helping of Hereditary's horror antics.
Here's everything coming our way this July and when you can catch them (and all that intense, free AC) in theaters.
Photo: Courtesy Marvel Studios.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, Release date: July 2, 2019



In case you are still emotional after watching Avengers: Endgame, the trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home is here to remind you of all the pain you went through at the end of the epic Avengers finale. This sequel is all about Spider-man (Tom Holland) attempting to save the world in the immediate aftermath of Endgame. Plus, it marks Jake Gyllenhaal’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, Release date: July 5, 2019



This documentary provides some backstory about the relationship between the late musician Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, who was considered his Norwegian muse. The film contains archived footage and was directed by Nick Broomfield. He also directed Whitney: Can I Be Me in 2017.
My Days of Mercy, Release date: July 5, 2019



Can a movie that combines romance with opposing opinions on the death penalty really work? Well, based on the reviews for My Days of Mercy, the answer is yes. This romantic drama premiered all the way back in 2017 at the Toronto International Film Festival. It follows the daughter of a man completing his death row sentence, played by Ellen Page, who falls in love with a lawyer, Kate Mara.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

Midsommar, Release date: July 3, 2019



Don’t be fooled by the pretty, sky-blue colors on the posters for Midsommar. The music and unsettling tone of the Midsommar trailer will immediately tip you off that this isn’t a joyous film. The mysterious horror movie, starring Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, and William Jackson Harper (Chidi from The Good Place!), is directed by Hereditary filmmaker Ari Aster. It tells the story of a group of friends who travel to Sweden to participate in a sacred festival that (shocker!) actually involves violent rituals.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

Crawl, Release date: July 12, 2019



Prepare to be freaked out the entire month of July after seeing this horror movie. Have you ever had a nightmare about being trapped in the middle of a hurricane? Well take that idea and make it 10 times scarier by adding a hungry pack of alligators, and you get Crawl. The film is led by Kaya Scodelario who recently appeared in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

Stuber, Release date: July 12, 2019



After the success of The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani is back with more jokes in another summertime film. But this time, he joined by Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Natalie Morales in the action comedy Stuber. The movie is about an uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) who picks up an LAPD officer (Bautista) who is trailing a killer.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

Armstrong, Release date: July 12, 2019



This Neil Armstrong documentary will be released eight days before the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. According to Variety, Armstrong will include never-before-seen footage from NASA and home videos shot by the astronaut. The film will provide an in-depth look at the flight controllers and support crew that helped put a man on the moon.
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, Release date: July 12, 2019



More documentaries! Even if you aren’t a fan of surfing, chances are you have heard of Bethany Hamilton and her incredible story. Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable dives deep into the life of the professional surfer beyond her losing an arm to a tiger shark at 13. The movie shows the competitions that keep Hamilton’s love of the support alive and it also portrays her life as a mother.
Lying and Stealing, Release date: July 12, 2019



Lying and Stealing is a mystery drama led by Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski. The crime film is about an art thief, James who is hoping to put his dangerous ways behind him. But first, he must pull off a heist with the help of a con woman, Ratajkowski.
Saving Zoe, Release date: July 12, 2019



This young adult novel adaptation brings the Marano sisters together on the big screen! In Saving Zoe, based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Alyson Noël, Laura Marano plays a high school student who realizes she didn’t truly know her sister (Vanessa Marano) when she investigates her murder.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

The Farewell, Release date: July 12, 2019



Dramedy The Farewell generated a lot of praise on social media after its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It also currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Comedian Awkwafina gets to show off her acting skills in this movie from writer and director Lulu Wang about a Chinese family that doesn’t want to tell their grandmother she is dying.
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.

The Lion King, Release date: July 19, 2019



This remake of the of the 1994 The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and so many more A-listers. The movie is being directed and produced by Jon Favreau who also made the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book in 2016. Despite some criticisms that the movie doesn't change enough from the original, it seems sure to be a hit.
Photo: Courtesy of Bleeker Street.

The Art of Self Defense, Release date: July 19, 2019



The Art of Self Defense had its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest festival and has already been praised by critics. A dark comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, the movie follows a man who decides to learn martial arts after being attacked. But, he somehow manages to become even more paranoid.
Bottom of the 9th, Release date: July 19, 2019



Sports drama Bottom of the 9th, originally titled Stano, pairs husband and wife Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara together on the silver screen along with Josh Duhamel and Denis O’Hare. Manganiello plays Sonny Stano, a man who once dreamed of becoming a baseball player before having to serve 17 years in prison for a violent crime he committed when he was young.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Release date: July 26, 2019



Like The Lion King, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is a greatly anticipated film, especially after its recent debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Quentin Tarantino’s latest is stacked with Oscar nominated actors like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino. The comedy drama is about a television star and his stunt double navigating the industry during the 1960s.
Brahms: The Boy II, Release date: July 26, 2019



So many films about demented dolls lately! The trailer for this movie has yet to be released, so maybe the filmmakers think that the sequel is almost too scary for audiences to handle. Brahms: The Boy II, a mystery thriller, is about a family that discovers a doll in their new home is uncomfortably similar to a human being. Katie Holmes leads the film.
Mike Wallace Is Here, Release date: July 26, 2019



Mike Wallace Is Here is a documentary about the 60 Minutes journalist and the methods he used to interview subjects and report a story. The film unpacks Wallace’s personal life as well as tracking the course of his career. He was a newsman for 60 Minutes for over 50 years. This film also provides a look at how broadcast journalism has evolved to its current state.
The Mountain, Release date: July 26, 2019



The Mountain follows a young man named Andy, played by Tye Sheridan (Dark Phoenix), who is employed by a doctor that specializes in lobotomies, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum. This plot might be one of the most unique ones on this list. Plus, with Goldblum starring, you will surely see something you’ve never seen before.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.

Kathy Griffin: Hell of a Story, Release date: July 31, 2019



Kathy Griffin is partnering with Fathom Events and Brainstorm Media to show her comedy special Kathy Griffin: Hell of a Story in theaters for one night only. The program addresses the 2017 incident where she held a mask of a severed head of President Donald Trump. She premiered the special at South by Southwest.
