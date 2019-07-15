And the good news just keeps rolling in for Zendaya. On the heels of announcing her HBO drama Euphoria has been renewed for a second season, the 22-year-old is teasing her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The duo will show this September at the Apollo theatre in Harlem. The collection takes inspiration from some of the marquee performers who have graced the Apollo stage.
"Zendaya's desire to bring TommyNow to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future," Hilfiger said in a statement. "Her statement-making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator – it is an honor to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this."
Last October, Tommy Hilfiger announced his brand would continue its curated 'see now, buy now' model with the Spiderman: Homecoming actress as its new ambassador. Tommy x Zendaya debuted its first offering in the City of Lights earlier this year. She follows Gigi Hadid who collaborated with Hilfiger on four different collections (in four different cities, naturally), each more successful than the last.
“For spring 2019, we can think of no better place to premiere the first Tommy x Zendaya collaborative collection than Paris," the designer told WWD of the decision to skip New York Fashion Week. “Our innovative ‘see-now-buy-now’ experiential show will blend our Americana heritage, Zendaya’s confidence and optimism, and the city’s iconic elements for a truly unforgettable runway event.”
When the partnership was announced in October, Hilfiger told WWD that Zendaya was the perfect person to collaborate with. “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”
As for what to expect to come down the runway, Hilfiger teased the collection to WWD in October, saying: “[Zendaya's] style is quite eclectic. It goes from casual to elegant and formal. She’s passionate about fashion. She loves getting really involved in the fabrics, the various colors and the drape of the garment,” he said. Following the show, all of the pieces will be available in stores and online via the brand's website.
Hilfiger will reportedly return to New York Fashion Week in September and is rumoured to considering showing at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.
