There are 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles that, according to the press release, were “thoughtfully designed with the end consumer in mind and features adjusted seams and openings to allow ease of dressing both for individuals and for caretakers.” Think detailing that includes front and back closures to help pull clothes over the head, Velcro closures and magnetic flies to assist in putting on pants, adjusted leg openings and hems to accommodate leg braces and orthotics, plus magnetic zippers that will zip and unzip with one hand, as well as pull-on pant loops inside of waist bands that fit around the wrist to pull on pants easier.