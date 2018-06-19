Exclusive: We Got Ready With Zendaya For The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Most 21-year-olds are busy preparing to graduate college, hustling to find a job and an apartment now that they're persona non grata at mom and dad's, and thanking their lucky stars that they no longer have to share a bedroom with four other undergrads. Things are a little different for Zendaya, who — at just 21 — is already an accomplished actress, singer, activist, and expert troll-slayer.
As for her beauty sensibilities? Let's just say she's always on our red-carpet radar — and rarely disappoints. Luckily, the star and her longtime hairstylist Ursula Stephen let us have a peek behind the scenes while they got ready for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where Stephen created a wavy wet look everyone will be wearing for summer. What's more, each product comes straight from the drugstore.
Ahead, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the A-lister really gets ready for the red carpet.