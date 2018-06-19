Story from Beauty

Exclusive: We Got Ready With Zendaya For The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Most 21-year-olds are busy preparing to graduate college, hustling to find a job and an apartment now that they're persona non grata at mom and dad's, and thanking their lucky stars that they no longer have to share a bedroom with four other undergrads. Things are a little different for Zendaya, who — at just 21 — is already an accomplished actress, singer, activist, and expert troll-slayer.
As for her beauty sensibilities? Let's just say she's always on our red-carpet radar — and rarely disappoints. Luckily, the star and her longtime hairstylist Ursula Stephen let us have a peek behind the scenes while they got ready for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where Stephen created a wavy wet look everyone will be wearing for summer. What's more, each product comes straight from the drugstore.
Ahead, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the A-lister really gets ready for the red carpet.
Related Stories
Who Got The MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet Right
So This Is Why Cheryl Won't Ditch Her Red Lipstick
The Best Black Hairstyles At The MTV Movie Awards

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series