The Best Beauty Looks From The MTV Awards Cost Less Than $15

For red carpet appearances, celebs wear top-of-the-line custom couture, so understandably, you'd think that the hair and makeup would follow suit — all Givenchy, Dior, Tom Ford, etc. But, red carpet beauty often comes with a mix of highs and lows, as was the case at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Yara Shahidi wore an elegant Tory Burch pantsuit, with a $4 nail polish. Zendaya looked every bit a supermodel in a dark brown August Getty Atelier gown, while her slicked back hairstyle cost less than $20 in total products. There were drugstore finds all over the carpet, you just have to know where to look.
Click ahead to check out the night's best beauty looks, and the bargain beauty products that made them happen.
