But how did Johnson, who worked with Pantene to create the look, make her client's wig seem straight-out-the-shower shiny without actually sending Shahidi down the red carpet in soaked curls? After saturating the bob with Leave-on Detangling Milk , she towel-dried it and brushed it thoroughly with a paddle brush to distribute the product, then sectioned it off into a deep side part. She then mixed together the Butter Creme and Intense Hydrating Oil before smoothing the cocktail through the bottom layers. Then came the final and most crucial part of the look: the Curl Defining Pudding . Johnson covered the untouched top layers of hair with the pudding, brushed it through one more time, then diffused everything until it was dry.