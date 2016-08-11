Before she was cast on Orange Is the New Black, Uzo Aduba almost left the business altogether. If she hadn't gotten the part of Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, as the actress told Essence, she was considering going with her second career choice instead.
Aduba's casting at Crazy Eyes came at just the right moment. She told the magazine that 45 minutes after she decided to give up on Hollywood after countless failed auditions, she got the part that launched her career.
"My heart never quit," she said, describing that difficult time in her life. "And that was the first time I felt my heart give out on me."
Landing the role on OINTB breathed new life back into her resolve. Now, the actress said she's focused on being grateful that she gets to work her dream job.
"There are millions of people in this world who choose to watch [our] show, and without that choosing, we would not exist," Aduba said. "Thank you for being open enough to allow us into your home. Thank you for seeing us and seeing that we matter."
