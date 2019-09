Jennifer Lopez Went Ultra Blonde & Sleek For Hustlers Premiere

Lopez debuted her dazzling new straw blonde highlights at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Hustlers is premiering . Her hair is so shiny it can be seen from outer space, and the texture is as straight as a ruler. Lopez is also wearing a buttercup yellow gown (low-cut, of course, it’s her 20-year-old fashion power move ) that brightens up her new blonde hair even more — it appears to shimmer as the dress’ yellow tone reflects off her lob-length hair. Consider our necks fully stepped on.