Jennifer Lopez Went Ultra Blonde & Sleek For Hustlers Premiere

Jennifer Lopez’s hair and beauty routine have been carefully honed over many years. Lopez rarely deviates from her signature nude lip and honey-brown hair; it rounds out her “J.Lo glow.” So when Lopez experiments with her beauty look, like she did on the red carpet for the Hustlers premiere, we take notice.
Lopez debuted her dazzling new straw blonde highlights at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Hustlers is premiering. Her hair is so shiny it can be seen from outer space, and the texture is as straight as a ruler. Lopez is also wearing a buttercup yellow gown (low-cut, of course, it’s her 20-year-old fashion power move) that brightens up her new blonde hair even more — it appears to shimmer as the dress’ yellow tone reflects off her lob-length hair. Consider our necks fully stepped on.
Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who has styled the likes of Kim Kardashian West, was responsible for crafting Lopez’ sleek, glossy ‘do. For starters, he used Color Wow products to style and protect Lopez’ newly coloured hair. Appleton began by dampening and sectioning Lopez’s hair, then applying the Color Wow Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment to avoid frizziness while she worked the carpet. With the cult-favourite Dyson Supersonic professional hair dryer, he blew-dry her hair downwards. Next, Appleton achieved that pin-thin straight texture with a flat iron and the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray, which protects her colour-treated hair. But the secret ingredient is the Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment: he applied it as a finishing product, to impart shiny hold to Lopez’ hair. Those super-straight layers are not moving.
