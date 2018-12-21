All The Beauty Looks We're Pinning From J.Lo’s Second Act Press Tour

Sure, your have a to-do list a mile long this holiday season — flying back home, buying presents, wrapping them, driving to grandma's house, making party plans for New Year's Eve – but Jennifer Lopez has an outrageous schedule. The multi-hyphenate star is promoting her latest film Second Act, releasing new music, building her makeup line with Inglot, making time for family, and possibly working on an upcoming skin-care line (?). And as crazed as her calendar might be, she somehow still has room to add one more thing to her list: serving up daily makeup and hair inspiration.
During the press tour Second Act, which is out in theaters now, Lopez showed off several looks we want to copy for our holiday festivities, courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Scott Barnes. And to be honest, we're pinning these red-carpet moments to recreate well into the new year. From slicked-back strands to super smoky eyes, there's a look for whatever mood you're in or whatever way you're celebrating.
Ahead, the gorgeous holiday beauty inspiration we're taking from J.Lo's Second Act press tour. Ready, set, screenshot.