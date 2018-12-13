Jennifer Lopez Is Working On A Skin-Care Line — & Goodbye, Coins

There is an elite group of celebrities that are ageless. And when we say ageless, we mean it's been 20 years and they look exactly the same. You know who we're talking about — Angela Bassett, Salma Hayek, Gabrielle Union, Jane Fonda. It's like these women have found the Fountain of Youth Ponce de León was supposedly searching for in Florida and are sipping the waters from champagne glasses. Then, there's Jennifer Lopez.
As the years pass, it seems the 49-year-old is aging in reverse. And we have zero shame in admitting that we've watched her Instagram Stories closely to see if we could spot what skin-care products she's got lying around. Although she's mentioned a few products over the years, she's never really given a full scoop on her regimen. But, that's about to change because she is bringing her secrets straight to the market — no Insta-creeping necessary.
After years of being asked for her skin-care routine, Lopez revealed that she's finally working on a new line. "I will be coming out with a skin-care line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she said during a speaking event in New York City, where she was promoting her new film Second Act. She told moderator Yari Blanco, who asked about her skin-care regimen, "I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."
As if that wasn't enough exciting news for the crowd at co-working space The Wing, who cheered when she made the announcement, J.Lo said that the product will be effective, especially being that it's a personal project. "It's going to be something that works," she said. "That's what you can count on when my name is on something."
This wouldn't be Lopez's first dive into the beauty industry. The multi-hyphenate star has had several perfume releases, including her fragrance Glow, and earlier this year she released a makeup line with Inglot that featured an array of products from lip gloss to highlighter.
And while Lopez didn't give many details on the line — like the exact products or the name — we're predicting that there will be a brightening moisturizer or serum included in the collection. Because when it comes to Lopez, everyone always wants to know how they can achieve that "J.Lo glow." The one thing we do know is that the release is tentatively scheduled for late 2019, as Lopez announced at The Wing, and we're marking our calendars.
