When Angela Bassett took the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series with Tiffany Haddish, Twitter couldn't stop talking about how amazing she looked. With glowing, seemingly poreless skin, and subtle makeup that only amplified her beautiful features, the 60-year-old actress was on a whole other level when it comes to award show beauty. Besides winning the genetic lottery, we had to know exactly what she put on her face to look that damn radiant — and luckily, her glam squad delivered.
According to makeup artist D'Andre Michael, Bassett arrived at the Emmys wearing exclusively Pat McGrath makeup, using various shades from the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction eyeshadow palette on her eyes, Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo in Bronze on her cheeks, and both Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Manhattan and MatteTrance Lipstick in Flesh 5 on her lips.
Advertisement
"My inspiration for Miss Angela's look for the Emmy's was Old Hollywood," Michael wrote on Instagram. "Classic and elegant. The Max Factor Era. I like to think of it as 'Old Hollywood Beauty Modernized.'"
But glowing makeup is only as good as its canvas, and for that Bassett (who once struggled with breakouts, if you can believe it) turns to dermatologist Dr. Barbara Sturm, who is known for her famous blood creams. The two have such a close working relationship that Bassett actually partnered with Dr. Sturm on a skin-care line for people of color, which launched in 2016. Called Skin of Color, the line is on the pricy side, ranging between $70 for a foam cleanser and $300 for a hyaluronic serum. But then again, if Angela Bassett has given it her stamp of approval, then the price is very well justified.
However, if dropping more than $200 for face creams is entirely out of the question, Bassett did tell the Los Angeles Times in 2016 that she also swears by coconut oil. Catch us adding that to our Amazon shopping cart immediately.
Advertisement