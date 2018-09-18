When Angela Bassett took the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series with Tiffany Haddish, Twitter couldn't stop talking about how amazing she looked. With glowing, seemingly poreless skin, and subtle makeup that only amplified her beautiful features, the 60-year-old actress was on a whole other level when it comes to award show beauty. Besides winning the genetic lottery, we had to know exactly what she put on her face to look that damn radiant — and luckily, her glam squad delivered.