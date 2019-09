But glowing makeup is only as good as its canvas, and for that Bassett (who once struggled with breakouts, if you can believe it) turns to dermatologist Dr. Barbara Sturm, who is known for her famous blood creams . The two have such a close working relationship that Bassett actually partnered with Dr. Sturm on a skin-care line for people of color, which launched in 2016. Called Skin of Color , the line is on the pricy side, ranging between $70 for a foam cleanser and $300 for a hyaluronic serum. But then again, if Angela Bassett has given it her stamp of approval, then the price is very well justified.