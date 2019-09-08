Kaia Gerber Channeled An Iconic Look By Mom Cindy Crawford For Her 18th Birthday

What did you do for your 18th birthday? Kaia Gerber celebrated her birthday during New York Fashion Week with a coterie of very famous friends and a jaw-dropping ensemble that pays homage to one of the most memorable looks worn by her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Gerber’s birthday party outfit is a throwback to Crawford’s bondage bustier at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. Both bustiers were crafted by Versace, and feature matte textured leather, neck collars, and delicate stretchy lace. Gerber transformed her lob into a giant bouffant, but kept momma Crawford’s eye makeup and neutral lip. She also wore her bustier with the tiniest leather miniskirt and knee-high boots.
Remember Crawford’s ‘92 VMAs look? Crawford wowed with her signature smoky eyes and brown lipstick, contrasting gorgeously against the severe straps and gold hardware. In 2019, she continued her red carpet domination at Gerber’s birthday, wearing an all-gold leather pantsuit with a beaded gold headpiece that would make Cher proud.
Other famous faces at Gerber’s birthday party included models Winnie Harlow and Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lourdes Leon, and designer Alexander Wang, reported Vogue. Nightlife legend Amanda Lepore serenaded Gerber with “Happy Birthday.” Talk about a great way to kick off legal adulthood.
