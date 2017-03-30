Want to eat like a supermodel? Skip the salad and dive into a burger. Thanks to Cindy Crawford — it doesn't get more super than that — and Umami Burger, you can treat yourself to a high-fashion burger for a good cause.
Crawford is the latest addition to Umami Burger's Artist Series, which lets famous faces create one-of-a-kind burgers. The limited-edition menu additions raise money for charity, so you can do good while you chow down.
Crawford's creation, the Casa Burger, takes inspiration from south-of-the-border flavors, which makes sense when you consider that the model has a sprawling villa in Los Cabos, Mexico. The 11 layers include two jalapeño-studded beef patties with miso-infused mustard, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, American cheese, Umami house spread, and caramelized onions. That all gets topped with queso fresco and tortilla chips tossed in salsa brava. The sky-high creation isn't the only new addition to the menu. Rande Gerber, Crawford's husband, crafted the special Spicy Margarita to accompany his wife's culinary feat using Casamigos, his own brand of tequila, and peppers.
"Normally you don’t think burger and margarita, but we drink everything with Casamigos, so the fun for us was to work together," Crawford told People. "I do eat burgers a lot, actually. I don't normally eat the bun, I will say that, but you need something to hold it together."
For every burger sold, Wisconsin's American Family Children’s Hospital will receive a $1 donation from Umami. To promote the Casa Burger, Umami Burger created a short mouth-watering Instagram video that incorporates its now-iconic burger logo with Crawford's signature beauty mark.
Crawford's Casa Burger joins some pretty good company. Past Artist Series collaborators include foodie favorite Alton Brown and a few more unexpected stars, like Mindy Kaling, internet sensation Cameron Dallas, and the Black Keys.
