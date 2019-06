Pete Davidson, Like Myself, Has No Idea Why He Walked The Alexander Wang Runway

Pete Davidson has surprised me a lot over the past year , but he turned even more heads than when he first stepped out with Kate Beckinsale with his latest move. The 25-year-old made his runway debut with Alexander Wang, walking in the show's Spring 2020 show earlier this month. While the event wasn't physically far from his Saturday Night Live roots, since it took place in Rockefeller Center, it was surprising to see the self-titled wearer of "guido trash" step foot into the world of high fashion — alongside Kendall Jenner no less.