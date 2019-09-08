Getting a coveted front row seat at New York Fashion Week is nothing short of a miracle. It's not like the Oscars, where anyone and their mother can snag a seat if they only have enough cash to buy one. To sit up close and personal to fashion's elite, you have to earn it, whether that be with celebrity status, Instagram followers, or years and years of fashion writing or editing experience — none of which come easy.
On the front row at Fashion Week, it's not strange to see Netflix stars (who remembers Jesse Barden, Alex Lawther and Earl Cave at Gucci's FW18 show?) sitting right alongside Anna Wintour and Kate Moss. After all, fashion week always acts as a reunion, whether that be from a throwback shoot or from your first magazine internship.
From Longchamp's Lincoln Center runway to Marc Jacobs' NYFW finale, we're bringing you all the details on this season's front row crowd. So, along with stalking this week's street style, fashion shows and wild after parties, stay tuned for all the stars (fashion-related or otherwise) sitting up front at New York Fashion Week.