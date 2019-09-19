How Lady Gaga’s Hairstylist Makes The Impossible Possible

Before meeting Gaga, I wasn’t out looking for something avant-garde, but there wasn’t anyone like her. She was a pop star, but she was creating art-driven imagery with her music and look. There hasn't been anyone like that since David Bowie and Madonna. Gaga was fearless and daring then. She was razor-sharp about how she wanted to look and feel, and I knew she was passionate, so I didn’t want to disappoint her. If we got it all right — the haircut, the wigs, everything — it could work for the Monster Ball. It was my job to do that.