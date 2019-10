How Lady Gaga’s Hairstylist Makes The Impossible Possible

It felt like my entire career was on the line for Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show . It looked like the simplest, prettiest up-do, but it had to go through 15 minutes of dancing — and then there was the hair change while she was tumbling through the air, flying into the stadium . We had one shot to get it right. It was live television and I almost threw up when I found out how many people were going to watch it. It was scary because it had to be perfect. We rehearsed for two months, but even still, her hair had to look like the perfect blowout after she came down in the air and pulled out the knot on the back of her head. It was the same feeling for the Oscars this year. It’s about these moments lasting forever. Then, she won the Oscar. It was a good feeling.