We’ll Always Remember Lady Gaga’s 2019 Awards Season Looks

We know that clothing is never just clothing for Lady Gaga. The iconic and iconoclastic pop superstar underwent a glamorous Hollywood makeover last autumn, wearing one jaw-dropping designer gown after the next, to promote her acclaimed lead role in A Star Is Born across the world. So we knew were were in for a treat when award season officially started in January.
To put it mildly, Gaga's style has really toned down since the over-the-top, avant garde looks she sported when she released The Fame in 2008 and the years that followed (two words: meat dress). Present-day Gaga may lack the theatrics, but she more than makes up for it with voluminous silhouettes and a lot of thigh-high splits. Oh, and each red carpet appearance means a cool new GIF for us to use in texts. The mega power suit lady Gaga wore to Elle's Women In Hollywood event (where she announced her engagement, only to call it off months later), is worth a mention too. She wore the pants — and owned it.
Ahead, we take a look at our favorite looks Gaga wore during the 2019 Award Season. We'll always remember her this way.