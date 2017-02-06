The songs. The drones. The dancers. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance didn't disappoint — in fact, it basically set the internet on fire. And since she documented the months leading up to the show on social media, we know that the entire extravaganza was a long time coming. But what about her beauty prep? Believe it or not, Gaga's look almost 30 products — and we've got the rundown for you. The rhinestone-studded look was created by Sarah Tanno for Marc Jacobs Beauty. "To create the look, I took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga’s career and just elevated it into something new," Tanno said. "I wanted her to be able to look at this 10 years from now and have it feel timeless." To craft the look, which featured a bold red lip that would look just as good on its own as it did when paired with Gaga's rhinestone eye mask, Tanno had the entire Marc Jacobs Beauty line at her disposal — and she didn't skimp. In total, Tanno used almost 30 products (28, to be exact). Here's the complete list from Marc Jacobs Beauty: Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Au Revoir 406 ($28), Highliner Gel Eye Crayon eyeliner in Blacquer 42 and Violet Femme 82 ($25 each), About Last Night Style Eye Con No. 20 eyeshadow palette ($99), Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Tease 202 and The Lover 220 ($59 each), Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30), Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink of Me 59 ($25), Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ($26), Feather Noir Ultra-skinny Lash Discovering Mascara ($24), Brow Wow defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil in Dark Brown 8 ($25), Brow Tamer Grooming Gel ($24), Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer ($44), Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 3 Young and 7 Bright ($32 each), Genius Gel Super-charged Oil-free Foundation in 44 Golden Medium ($48), Remedy Concealer Pen in 6 After Hours ($39), Perfection Powder – Featherweight Foundation in 360 Golden ($46), #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter 20 ($49), Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 500 Lush & Libido ($42), Lip Lock Moisture Balm ($24), Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206 ($30), and Enamored Hi-shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 332 Hot Hot Hot ($28). The grand total for a Super Bowl-worthy beauty look? $863. With a glam look that's truly unforgettable, we say that's well worth it.
