Khloé is tan, and experimenting with new hair lewks, and “going through the motions” of healing.” She still has not spoken to Tristan Thompson face to face, and she is ~finally~ sees through all his bullshit. The humiliation she experienced at the hands of his wandering eye and heart is still raw, but she confidently tells her mom and Scott Disick that there is nothing he could do to win her back. Definitely not flowers and definitely not FaceTimes at all hours of the night to check in on her. I am loving Khloé’s back in action attitude — she was never meant to be a follower or pushed around. Let’s thrive, KoKo.