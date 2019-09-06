Most of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is historically pretty light hearted, but sometimes, the family’s more serious moments get caught on film. This seems to be the case for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 17 — at least, as far as the trailers have revealed. In one of the promos, Kris Jenner is seen waiting for an ambulance (below), and it definitely doesn’t look good. But what actually happened here?
In the first KUWTK promo, it seemed like someone was hurt, but it wasn’t clear who. All that was revealed was that Kris was calling an ambulance, and Kim Kardashian, who was in the car with friend Jonathan Cheban at the time, looked seriously concerned, but unfortunately, it left fans with more questions than answers.
But now, thanks to the latest trailer, we've been given a little more information. In the short clip, Kim and Jonathan are in the car when she gets a call from someone who sounds a bit like Kris saying, “The ambulance is on their way here now.” Next, we see Kris on the ground, strapped to a backboard and surrounded by EMTs, saying, “Oh, my neck.”
Neck injuries are pretty serious, but it’s hard to say exactly what happened to her, because there doesn’t seem to be any record of Kris being injured online or on Instagram. Whatever happened, it seems like she was able to recover relatively quickly (and quietly), because this lady didn’t miss a beat on social media… and her medical event didn't even attract attention from the press.
Then again, this is the Kardashian-Jenner family we’re talking about — if anyone can manage to take an ambulance ride and slip in and out of a hospital without anyone ever finding out, it’s them.
No word on what episode we can expect Kris’ incident to happen in, so we might have to wait awhile until we find out what happened for sure. But there’s no doubt that the moment will be dramatic, because this is KUWTK we're talking about.
New episodes are back September 8, so fans’ curiosity will be satisfied very soon. Regardless of what happened to Kris, from all appearances, she seems to be doing much better now. Nothing can keep this momager down!
