Most of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is historically pretty light hearted, but sometimes, the family’s more serious moments get caught on film. This seems to be the case for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 17 — at least, as far as the trailers have revealed. In one of the promos, Kris Jenner is seen waiting for an ambulance (below), and it definitely doesn’t look good. But what actually happened here?