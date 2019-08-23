Hailey Bieber Gets A Mysterious Neck Tattoo A Month Before Her Wedding

Justin and Hailey Bieber are full of surprises this week. The couple officially sent out their save-the-dates for a — surprise! — wedding on September 30 in — double surprise! — South Carolina. However, before that news could even sink in, Hailey revealed on Instagram that she also added a bunch of new tattoos to her fingers... and her neck?
On Thursday, just after news broke that the Biebers are making their fourth attempt at holding an official wedding ceremony, Hailey took to Instagram to show off at least eight new tattoos decorating her right hand. The tattoos come courtesy of L.A. tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who is the go-to artist for many celebrities including Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, and Hilary Duff. Although the two chevron lines on Hailey's pinky are old (she got them in 2017), her newest additions include dots, lines, an abstract sun, a moon, stars, a flower, and a tiny letter "B" (probably for "Bieber").
Hailey has never gotten this many tattoos at once, but it's no secret that the model has been a fan of the finger tattoo trend for years. In fact, most of her tiny tattoos are on her hands, including the matching best friend tattoo she got with Kendall Jenner in 2015. Plenty of other celebrities are also fans, including Kravitz (whose hand tattoos were also done by Woo) and Ariana Grande (who just added a few tiny dots and chevron lines to her fingers while on tour).
But Hailey didn't stop at a few finger tattoos; she also added another tattoo to her neck — and it's her biggest one yet. The model has four other tattoos on her neck, but they're practically undetectable in size: the letter "g" behind her ear, the word "seek" down the back of her neck," a cross on the left side, and a tiny diamond on the right. Unfortunately, Hailey chose not to reveal what her new neck tattoo says — yet. For now, fans are guessing it either says "laugh" or "love" or "loyal."
These new tattoos may seem unexpected for the model, but being married to someone with over 60 tattoos likely influenced Hailey's desire for more ink. At least now she can check off "something new" on her bridal to-do list.
