Hilary Duff Just Got The Ultimate Summer Tattoo — & It's So Cute

Among the tattoo-loving celebrity set, there are two kinds of people: those who gravitate towards huge, dramatic tattoos — think Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, and Lady Gaga — and those who go the more delicate route. Stars like Dakota Johnson, Lucy Hale, and Zoë Kravitz fall into the latter category; they're more inclined to get inked with subtle messages and symbols that you have to squint to see. Hilary Duff is also team tiny tat.
Though she may not be the first person that comes to mind when you think of super-tatted celebs, over the past few years she's consistently been getting minimalist designs inked across her arms. On Wednesday, she added another tattoo to her collection, heading over to celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter — who's known as @winterstone on Instagram — to get the ultimate summer-inspired design: a sun.
As she showed off on Instagram, there's now an abstract line drawing of a sun on the inside of her right arm, just below her wrist.
"She’s a bright addition," Duff wrote.
The sun joins Duff's many other arm tattoos, including her son's name ("Luca") on her wrist, a rose on her upper arm, the saying "Take Fountain" (which is an obscure Bette Davis quote), and a little ghost that has "Ride or die" written under it. Just last year, Duff told Refinery29 that the ghost was her favorite, but with this new addition, maybe that's changed.
