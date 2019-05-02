When it comes to flying under the radar, Dakota Johnson is a pro. Unless she's rebuking pregnancy rumors or partnering with Luca Guadagnino for another movie, the actress tends to stay out of the spotlight — which is why we missed the latest addition to her growing tattoo collection.
A few eagle-eyed fans first spotted the small "I love you" quote tattoo on the back of her right arm in February. At the time, Johnson was representing the film Suspiria at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards where, thanks to a strapless dress, she slyly revealed the new ink. Johnson joins the camp of celebrities who love tiny tattoos, which currently includes Zoë Kravitz, Sophie Turner, and Ariana Grande. But unlike the former group of women, Johnson rarely shows off her new ink on Instagram.
Johnson has yet to reference the tattoo or reveal its meaning, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if it was yet another matching couple tattoo with boyfriend Chris Martin. After all, getting tattoos together is how they confirmed their relationship last September. Both have faint infinity symbols located just below the elbow. And if you thought that wasn't sweet enough, imagine if Johnson did get "I love you" inked just for Martin?
Even if we don't know the meaning behind this particular celebrity tattoo, we doubt it'll be Johnson's last. The 29-year-old actress already owns six (that we know of), and if her relationship with Martin continues, we bet there'll be lots more in their future.
