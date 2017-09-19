Dakota Johnson isn't one to hold back — not on the big screen nor in the press. Like Jennifer Lawrence, she appears to be an open book, and now is sharing another intimate part of her life with the world via a fresh tattoo.
It's not often that we get a chance to see inside the minds of celebrities. In fact, even the most vulnerable of interviews can sound scripted by a publicist. In Hollywood, getting that glimpse of emotion is a rarity — but when we do, it's well worth it. Which is exactly the case of Johnson's newest piece of body art, created by tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.
The photo posted to Instagram debuts Johnson's flower tattoo in all its glory alongside the caption that reads, "A lil #egonschiele �� for @dakotajohnson 'it's a lil fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me.'"
The inspiration? Egon Schiele, a famous Austrian painter who went on to become a crucial component to Expressionism in the 20th century. If you need an art history refresher, Expressionism was a modernist movement characterized by two major pieces: a subjective perspective and an overwhelming sense of angst and emotional yearning. Her caption makes sense now, right?
Johnson rarely speaks about her other tattoos — though she has several, which she has to hide while filming. But upon closer examination, each and every one seems just as emotionally loaded as this latest one. And while we're all for people getting tattoos for purely aesthetic reasons, there's something brutally honest about her wilting flower that makes it even more inspiring.
