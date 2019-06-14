Lucy Hale Has A Ton Of Tattoos — & No One Has Noticed

We don't know her personally, but if we had to guess, we'd say that Lucy Hale's favorite things include her maltipoo Elvis (he's Instagram famous), her shoulder-grazing bob, and her unexpectedly huge tattoo collection.
Didn't know Hale had tattoos — let alone over 10? You're not alone: Although the former Pretty Little Liars star isn't shy when talking about her ink, she doesn't necessarily show them off on the 'gram every single day. But just because they're hard to hunt down doesn't mean they aren't worth checking out. In fact, with 14 pieces and counting, we can guarantee there's at least one minimal tattoo design you'll be eager to copy ASAP.
Ahead, Hale's 14 tattoos and their meanings.