From Harry Potter references to cryptic symbols to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to words like "cursed" to a literal pet pig, it's basically impossible to predict what Pete Davidson is going to get inked next. And we have to say that his latest tattoo fully lives up to that reputation.
Earlier this week, New York City-based tattoo artist Ryan Mullins hinted on Instagram that he was working on a big arm piece for Davidson, posting several photos of him in his studio mid-appointment. Finally, on Wednesday, we saw what that piece was.
As Mullins revealed on Instagram, from the top of Davidson's right elbow to nearly his shoulder, there is now a giant, dramatic, glorious unicorn — horn and all.
Lisa Frank could never.
Now, unlike many of his most recent tattoos (including his cover-ups), the exact meaning behind it remains a mystery for now. Maybe it's a symbol/animal that means a lot to him, or, hey, maybe the dude just loves unicorns. Honestly, who doesn't?
Refinery29 has reached out to Mullins and we will update this post when we hear back.
