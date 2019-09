This might come as a shock to some Davidson fans, since just last month the comedian made it clear how he felt about getting more impulsive tattoos — especially ones dedicated to females. While co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America with Judd Apatow, Davidson referred to his recent breakup , and the multiple removal appointments he'd have to sit through. "I'm fucking 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is," Davidson told the crowd, joking that he's spent so much time covering up ink of past flames — Cazzie David and Grande — that he won't be quite as "stupid" (his words, not ours) the next time around.