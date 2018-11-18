When you woke up this morning, you may not have expected that “Pete Davidson rapping about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday Night Live” would be some of the first words to enter your consciousness.
But as it turns out, that’s exactly what today has in store. (And didn’t this day always seem inevitable, somehow?)
Davidson, along with costar Chris Redd, did, indeed, rap about Ginsburg on last night’s SNL. In it, the duo paid homage to Ginsburg’s role on the Supreme Court, highlighting her position as an advocate for women’s rights, civil rights, and, basically, being the “one lady keeping the whole damn thing together.” They also scoffed at the idea that some fractured ribs might hold Ginsburg back from doing her job.
The rap also features Kate McKinnon’s (stellar) RBG doing all the things one might expect from the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice — you know, like boxing, breakdancing in court, and lifting her gown to reveal a “Brooklyn” tattoo on her six pack, all while wearing one of her trademark dissent collars.
In any case, you don’t have to rely solely on Davidson and Redd’s rap to ensure RBG’s wellbeing. According to Felicity Jones, who plays Ginsburg in the upcoming biopic On The Basis Of Sex, Ginsburg was “hungry and looking forward to getting back to work” as early as last week. Ginsburg, true to her word, returned to court on November 13, according to CNN.
No word yet on when she plans on hitting the gym again, but, knowing Ginsburg, it can’t be long. In the meantime, we can all watch Davidson and Redd’s rap for inspiration.
