This 84-Year-Old Supreme Court Justice Just Released A Badass Workout Book

It's no secret that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the most badass Supreme Court justice. But lest you think her skills are limited to the courtroom, the 84-year-0ld also maintains an intense workout regimen. An intrepid Politico reporter attempted the hourlong workout session in February and after he (barely) lived to tell about it, Ben Schreckinger penned an article titled "I Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout. It Nearly Broke Me."
If you're brave enough to try this at home, you'll want to get your hands on a copy of the new book, The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong... and You Can Too! just as soon as it's published on October 3. The book describes Ginsburg's workouts in great detail so you can replicate her rigorous exercise routine if you dare.
Advertisement
Ginsburg didn't write it herself, but it was penned by a very reliable source: her longtime trainer Bryant Johnson. Illustrator Patrick Welsh lent his skills to provide illustrations of RBG doing every workout described while clad in a full black robe, purple leggings, and sneakers.
The Supreme Court justice works out with Johnson twice a week, completing hourlong sessions that include everything from push-ups to planks. Much like Ginsburg, Johnson doesn't mess around; he's an Army reservist who works as a court clerk in Washington, D.C. He also trains Ginsburg's fellow Justices, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
Earlier this year, Ginsburg described Johnson as "a very important part of my life." We can't wait to attempt her workout...even if it does break us.
Advertisement