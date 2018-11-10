Worry Not: RBG Is Ready To “Get Back To Work,” According To Felicity Jones

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Ruth Bader Ginsburg stans. Ginsburg, who was hospitalized on Thursday after a fall in her office caused her to break three ribs, seems to be on her way to a speedy recovery.
On Thursday evening, Felicity Jones, star of the upcoming RBG biopic On The Basis Of Sex, told reporters she had checked in on the Supreme Court justice via her family.
“I spoke to her nephew Daniel, and he said that he had spoken to his aunt and she was hungry and she was looking forward to getting back to work,” Jones told Vulture at AFI Fest, where On The Basis Of Sex premiered.
On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Ginsburg, true to her word, had been discharged from the hospital and was planning to work from home.
Although news of her hospitalization was a legitimate cause of worry for many liberals – at 85, Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court, so vacating her position would provide an opening for President Donald Trump to appoint another conservative justice in her place – she has a history of bouncing back from potentially devastating medical diagnoses.
Throughout her time on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg has managed impressively quick returns to work after a heart procedure, two cracked ribs, and surgeries for colon cancer and pancreatic cancer. So, in many ways, this is just business as usual for the ever-resilient RBG.
