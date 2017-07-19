Felicity Jones Just Nabbed A Badass New Role As Ruth Bader Ginsburg

From a galaxy far, far away to the Supreme Court of the United States. That's what's happening for Oscar nominee Felicity Jones, who just snagged the role of everyone's favorite badass Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
According to Vulture, an RBG-centric film has been in the works since 2014 and rumors around the movie's casting had pegged Natalie Portman to play the role of the second female Supreme Court justice. However, it seems that Daniel Stiepleman's script hit a few snags with its lead actor, though no reason was given for Portman's exit from the project.
The film, titled On the Basis of Sex, will trace Bader's career starting at Harvard and Columbia Law School before Washington, D.C. All the while, you can bet that she was fighting for equal rights, facing sexism and discrimination along the way, and basically owning every situation she encountered. The film is set to start filming later this year.
The Ginsburg casting comes hot on the pointe shoes of another announcement from Jones. Earlier this week, it was announced that she would star in a brand-new adaptation of the classic ballet Swan Lake. From one barre to a totally different bar, moviegoers are in for a lot of Jones in the year to come.
Vulture also pointed out the somewhat uncanny career trajectory Jones seems to be taking: Natalie Portman won her Academy Award in a ballet themed film, Black Swan (2010). Then, she got her second nomination for playing a very prominent female U.S. political figure, Jackie Kennedy. Oh, and way back when, Portman happened to be in a Star Wars flick (or three).
It seems that Jones knows what's up and is out for Oscar glory.
