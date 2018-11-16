The Rise Of Pete Davidson Over 25 Years

Pete Davidson turned 25 today, but it feels like he lived several lifetimes in the past few months. The Saturday Night Live comedian began 24 as a niche show regular and ended it as a notorious ex-boyfriend who has a song named after him. That was probably the last thing anyone who's been watching Davidson over the years expected, but that's not to say his new high profile isn't deserved. He was a rising star well before his tryst with Ariana Grande, and at 25-years-old, there's a lot to reflect on.
Don't worry, this isn't actually a full look at the past quarter-century of Pete Davidson — we'd be here all day. But some may be surprised to hear that the comedian broke out onto the scene as earlier as 2013, and has only grown since. His love life isn't the only reason you're seeing his name everywhere, Grande just helped people notice that this boy from Staten Island is funny, and now they can't get enough.
Ahead, see how Pete Davidson started as an MTV talking head and wound up one of the most notorious names in pop music. Happy Birthday, Pete!