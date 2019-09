The Rise Of Pete Davidson Over 25 Years

Pete Davidson turned 25 today, but it feels like he lived several lifetimes in the past few months. The Saturday Night Live comedian began 24 as a niche show regular and ended it as a notorious ex-boyfriend who has a song named after him . That was probably the last thing anyone who's been watching Davidson over the years expected, but that's not to say his new high profile isn't deserved. He was a rising star well before his tryst with Ariana Grande , and at 25-years-old, there's a lot to reflect on.