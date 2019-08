The Woman Behind The Jonas Brothers & Ariana Grande Shares Their Secrets To Topping The Charts

Goldstein mentions the one thing that the siblings wanted going into the album for themselves, as well. “One thing that Nick reminded me of, and that was very important to him, is that the Jonas Brothers, for as big as they were, never had a legitimate Hot 100 single that was a radio hit. So, our sights got set on not only making the album but having a No. 1 single,” Goldstein says. She set out to find their “career-defining monster single,” and they found it in “Sucker.” Thanks to their lead single, the guys managed to land that elusive No. 1 radio hit and the No. 1 album in the country as well — all firsts for the band. The key, Goldstein asserts, was finding the best producer in Ryan Tedder and the best co-writers to work with the trio. “One of the things as an A&R that I always look for is: what's missing in the marketplace,” Goldstein reveals. “What void are you filling? I feel that's such a great approach because there's always room for something slightly different.”