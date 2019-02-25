Ariana Grande Will Return To Manchester Two Years After Bombing At Her Concert

Two years after the May 22 bombing at her Dangerous Woman show, Ariana Grande will return to Manchester.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande will return to the United Kingdom city on August 25 to headline the Manchester Pride Live event. According to the festival's website, Grande will be joined by performers like Years & Years and Bananarama.
The news comes after it the announcement that Grande will headline 2019's Coachella. She is also reportedly heading to Lollapalooza.
The upcoming Pride event comes just over two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena. Grande returned to the city weeks later for the One Love Manchester concert, which benefitted victims of the attack and their families.
In an interview with Time in 2018, Grande broke down into tears when asked about the Manchester bombing.
"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain," she told the outlet. "The processing part is going to take forever."
Grande's 2018 album Sweetener includes a tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack. Her song, "get well soon," extends into 40 minutes of silence, making its runtime 5:22, in remembrance of the May 22 date of the bombing.
