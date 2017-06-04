Ariana Grande Confirms Her Manchester Concert Will Go On Following London Attack

Just one day before Ariana Grande's scheduled One Love Manchester benefit concert, Britain was hit by another terrorist attack, this time in London.
Grande announced that she has no plans to cancel the benefit concert for the victims of the suicide bomber — who killed 22 people and injured another 59 — at her Manchester concert just a few weeks ago. The show will go on, and she will be honoring the London victims now, as well.
Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement via Twitter, saying, "After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."
Braun said that "all artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show." Grande is the headliner of the concert, but Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay will also perform, among others.
Ahead of the show, Grande re-released "One Last Time," which was originally released as a single in 2015, as a benefit track on iTunes. All proceeds from the song's sales will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Grande performed the song as part of her set at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Make sure you buy Ariana's benefit single 'One Last Time' on iTunes! All sales of the track go to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund! pic.twitter.com/niwu2e8iB0— Dangerous Woman Tour (@DWTourUpdates) June 3, 2017
There will be many ways to watch the concert for folks who can't attend in person (and considering tickets sold out in six minutes, not many people can). MTV will be live streaming the show on their website, which you can watch here. The Freeform is airing the full concert live at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4. The concert will also be broadcast on more than 130 iHeartRadio stations.
In his statement, Braun said, "We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."
Grande recently visited victims of the terrorist attack at her concert in the hospital.
