For Goldstein, it’s always been about respecting Grande’s vision while helping to shape it. Grande was the youngest artist Goldstein had ever worked with, being only 16 when she signed to Republic ten years ago. “A lot of what we did with her was trial and error,” Goldstein says, remembering that she convinced Grande not to release anything until she was 18 so that the world of available songs was more open to her, and have her material or image be restricted because she was an underaged, wholesome Nickelodeon star. “In 2012 or 13 when[“The Way”] came out you had the big Taylor Swift/Max Martin and Katy Perry/Dr. Luke records, so how was this new young girl going to get noticed?” Goldstein reminisces. “Not by doing the same thing, but by doing something different.”