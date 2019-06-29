Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Wedding Will Be Full Of Celebrities & Aperol Spritz

It's almost Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' big day (again), and all the lucky wedding attendees are flocking to France as we speak to officially watch 2019's favourite couple walk down the aisle. The two have been dating since 2016, and got engaged in late 2017. Now that Game of Thrones is over and Jonas Brothers have released their reunion album, it's time to celebrate with the biggest soirée known to Westeros and beyond. Together, the couple's combined reach encapsulates the world of music, Game Of Thrones, Marvel, and the Disney Channel. Basically, some of the biggest names are bound to have been invited — many of which we already know. Let's take a look at the confirmed guests, as well as those celebrities who we're pretty sure have earned themselves front row seats to the celebration.
Starting with: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, of course, who have already been spotted in France hanging out with the couple, which means Kevin and Danielle Jonas can't be far behind, as well as Bonus Jonus, Frankie. Also spotted in France? Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.
There are some other all-but-confirmed guests, like Turner's BFF Maisie Williams, who was just with the fellow Game Of Thrones star at her Bachelorette party. This means Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, is sure to be front and center, leading me to hope that the other members of the Stark pack, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Richard Madden, could also be there.
There are also some surprises. Dr. Phil revealed in an Instagram comment that he'll be attending. Speaking of Instagram, someone keep it away from Diplo if he plans on showing up to this second ceremony. He spilled the beans on the couple's surprise nuptials back in May when he livestreamed Jonas and Turner's Las Vegas ceremony.
Then there's Bruno Mars, who is apparently performing at the ceremony, and if he brings out Cardi B for "Finesse," then this wedding just hit Nick and Priyanka levels of amazing.
