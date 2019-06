Happiness Has Finally Begun With The Jonas Brothers' New Album

The Jonas Brothers’ reunion is, against all critical odds, not a bad effort. There are even some solid pop jams. The guys play it safe, working with producers who are known to make monster radio hits like Max Martin (Ariana Grande “God Is A Woman”), Shellback (Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”), and Greg Kurstin (Adele “Hello”). They obviously want to smash a home run with this album rather than step outside the lines or create something new. They stay on-brand for the JoBros, but in today’s climate that is what differentiates them. Their fans will appreciate the music, while those who didn’t particularly care for it the first time around will appreciate the songs offering voyeuristic looks into their high-profile romances. With the confessional lyrics and a highly emotional documentary ( Chasing Happiness, released 4th June ), the guys know the stakes are high for an unlikely success story like their reunion. They’re making all the moves they need to set themselves up to win.