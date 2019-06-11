Happiness Has Finally Begun With The Jonas Brothers' New Album

There is a magic to the music Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas make together. In their solo endeavours Nick and Joe, with his band DNCE, had at least a song or two that came close to being as addictive as their lead single from this album, “Sucker,” but none that quite match it. It’s truly a marvel of a pop gem (this coming from someone who was old enough to absolutely loathe the JoBros the first time around because hello, have you even heard of Arcade Fire?). It was an unexpected sound for their return, co-produced by Frank Dukes, the guy behind a lot of Drake hits, Cardi B’s dark “Be Careful,” and the surprising debut album from Camila Cabello. “Sucker” bucks a lot the big-production, highly mainstream sounds that are hallmarks of the Jonas sound, stripping it down into a slick, minimalist, and modern ear worm.