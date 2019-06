Joe & Nick Jonas Share Vulnerable Love Letters To Their Wives On New Album

Who were the Jonas brothers before they were the companions and partners of the iconic J Sisters trio ? We know them as the boy band of three brothers who also had a TV series before the group disbanded, leading the younger brothers to their own music careers. Yes, they just released a documentary, Chasing Happiness, about said break-up and 2019 reunion. And yes, they attended the Met Gala . But everything in their life so far has led up to this moment: Happiness Begins, their new album which is literally a love letter to their wives. They love their wives, and it's because those women are infinitely cooler than the guys will ever be. It is the cold hard truth and, if you listen to the new album which dropped early this morning, then you can tell the JoBros agree that Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas are the shit — and worthy of all the love letters