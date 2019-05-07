It Looks Like Nick Jonas Went To The Met Gala Just To Troll Sophie Turner

The 2019 Met Gala is a special night for two of the Jonas brothers. For Nick, it's where he and now-wife Priyanka Chopra first connected after they attended the event together for Ralph Lauren in 2017. For Joe, it falls just a week after he and fiancée Sophie Turner tied the knot in a Vegas wedding. What better way to celebrate these new familial bonds than some good old fashioned trolling?
It appeared Nick Jonas did exactly that when he stepped out in this asymmetrical white suit and silver bling. That plus the facial hair was eerily reminiscent of a certain Game Of Thrones character with whom Turner (who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show) is all-too-familiar: Petyr Baelish.
Advertisement
"Sansa... We must protect the vale," Jonas captioned an Instagram of his outfit next to Petyr's regular ensemble. Please note the attention to detail, down to the same hand pose.
Turner, who is no stranger to social media antics, commented, "Quit trying to manipulate me....... ugh I thought you died last season."
The JoBros have made somewhat of a habit of joking about Game Of Thrones on social media. Aside from the fact that it's literally mentioned in their latest single "Cool," Joe Jonas recently honored season 8's return with his own fetching outfit.
"MOOD," he wrote alongside a video of himself in a Game Of Thrones-style dress and wig as the theme music played.
"Why are you so embarrassing," Maisie Williams, Turner's BFF who plays Arya Stark, commented. "We Stan."
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also walked the Met Gala red carpet, opting for matching mod outfits that were somehow both abstract and geometrical, but would certainly stick out in Westeros. Hopefully, the Elvis impersonator who officiated their wedding was there, too.
Advertisement