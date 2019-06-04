Whether you’ve been a lifelong JoBros fan or you just started listening to their music this year, it can’t be denied that Jonas Brothers' history is the tale of a true pop culture force. The JoBros, Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, have officially retaken the throne as the reigning kings of pop after an extended hiatus full of solo careers (and family strife).
And now that they’re back on top with new music (and the wildly loveable “J Sisters”), they’re ready to capture our hearts once more with their quirky, goofy dynamic… and extremely catchy music. But from their wholesome days as Disney stars to their long breakup and their current status as sex symbols, they’ve certainly followed their own, unique path to success. Here are the ups and downs (and the D-R-A-M-A) that had to happen to get them to this place.
2005: Jonas Brothers Started, Officially
While the Jonas Brothers have existed for their entire lives since they’re, you know, literally brothers, it wasn’t until 2005 that they became an official band when they signed with Columbia Records. Kevin was the oldest at 17, Joe was 15 and Nick was only 12 years old, hailing from New Jersey, but they were already ready to become international superstars. It was actually Nick who got their career started, as he was overheard singing in a barbershop and got a record deal on his own. But when executives heard a demo featuring Nick’s two older brothers as well, they officially became a band instead of a solo singer.
2006: The First Jonas Brothers Album Was Released
After a year of touring with acts like The Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson and The Cheetah Girls, the Jonas Brothers released their first album It’s About Time which included the iconic song “Year 3000. Casual fans might not know that first song is actually a cover — the British band Busted actually sang it first.
2006: The Jonas Brothers Started Working With Disney
In the same year, the brothers first began working with Disney, covering "Poor Unfortunate Souls" for the two-disk special edition of the Little Mermaid soundtrack and then writing and performing the theme song for the Disney Channel animated series American Dragon: Jake Long.
2007: The Jonas Brothers Were Dropped By Their Label
When It’s About Time didn’t perform the kind of sales that Columbia Records was hoping for, the record label dropped the Jonas Brothers. Big mistake. Huge.
2007: Jonas Brothers Became Disney Channel Stars
Luckily, after their initial time working with Disney, the brothers immediately signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records in 2007. They debuted their music video for “Year 3000” on Disney Channel and saw their career starting to take off, so they doubled down on working with the company giant. They covered more Disney songs for official soundtracks, released music videos for their singles “Hold On” and “S.O.S.”
2007: Jonas Brothers' Second Album Is Released
This all lead up to the release of their self-titled EP album, Jonas Brothers. It went double platinum and hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200. At this point, Columbia Records execs were probably kicking themselves.
2007: Jonas Brothers Guest Starred On Hannah Montana
Seeing them team up with Miley Cyrus was memorable, okay? Look at these four future superstars, in awe of each other:
2008: The First Official Jonas Brothers Tour & Documentary
While the JoBros had toured before opening for other pop acts, in January of 2008 they began their own headlining When You Look Me In the Eyes tour, which they filmed for the Disney Channel docuseries Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, giving fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at their lives on the road.
2008: Jonas Brothers In Camp Rock With Demi Lovato
Then they also filmed the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock with Demi Lovato in the summer, which became a hit and developed a fandom of its own, meriting a Camp Rock 2 and potentially (someday) a Camp Rock 3.
2008: Jonas Brothers Released Their Third Album
This all lead up to the release of their third album A Little Bit Longer, which featured singles “Burnin’ Up,” “Tonight” and “Lovebug.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
2008: The Jonas Brothers Burnin' Up Tour & 3D Concert Movie
The brothers spent the rest of 2008 on the Burnin’ Up Tour, which is when they filmed The Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience feature film.
2008: Joe Jonas Dated & Broke Up With Taylor Swift
Middle brother Joe also got a different taste of the rockstar life when he dated Taylor Swift… and allegedly broke up with her over the phone in a 27-second phone call. That led to the release of Swift’s song “Forever & Always,” rumored to be about Joe, and then the Jonas Brothers’ response, “Much Better.” This was as scandalous as things got for the JoBros back then.
2009: The Fourth Jonas Brothers Album Was Released
After the crazy year they had in 2008, it was clear that the Jonas Brothers weren’t planning on slowing down. They released their fourth studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which got lots of positive attention.
2009: Jonas Brothers Performed on SNL For The First Time
It was a true mark of their success, but not quite as huge as what happened next.
2009: Jonas Brothers Were Nominated For A Grammy
They were nominated for “Best New Artist” at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards (for their fourth album, but the Grammys love to do that) and they won for Breakthrough Artists of the year at the American Music Awards. They also hosted the Teen Choice Awards. Awards everywhere!
2009: Jonas Brothers Were Back On The Disney Channel
Production for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam began this year, but most importantly, the brothers starred in a semi-autobiographical (but mostly fictional) Disney Channel original series JONAS. For fiction, see scenes of them casually walking around their high school without screaming fans:
The series was about a group of rockstar brothers alongside their real-life younger brother Frankie. It also featured many original Jonas Brothers songs like "Give Love a Try" and "Keep It Real." It was basically a real life-fiction mashup.
2009: Kevin Jonas Got Married
The same year, Kevin married his longtime love (who he met on vacation in the Bahamas, like people do in every Mary Kate & Ashley movie), Danielle Deleasa. The wedding took place at a castle on Long Island, in New York. Talk about an incredible year!
2010: The Jonas Brothers Tour With Demi Lovato
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam debuted in 2010, and the Jonas Brothers went on a concert tour with Lovato to promote it. But then things started to take a turn.
2010: JONAS Was Cancelled
JONAS was canceled by Disney Channel after two seasons. The brothers started pursuing solo projects.
2010: Nick Jonas Went Solo
Nick was the first to go off with a solo career with his band Nick Jonas & the Administration (named for his desire to become President of the United States), which he toured with before starring on Broadway and appearing on NBC’s Smash.
2010: Joe Jonas Released A Solo Album
Joe released his own solo album Fastlife and Kevin focused on building his family with Danielle. For two years, fans wondered what this meant for the Jonas Brothers.
2012: Married To Jonas Premiered & Teased A Jonas Brothers Reunion
It wasn’t until 2012 that a definitive answer about the fate of the Jonas Brothers seemed to come, but it was a roller coaster ride. Fans were first given hope that the band was back together when the Jonas Brothers announced a fifth studio album was coming on E!’s reality series Married to Jonas, which followed Kevin and his wife Danielle. The brothers then performed a “reunion concert.” But unfortunately, the album never came to pass.
2013: Jonas Brothers Broke Up Again
The reunion album, V, was slated for a 2013 release and tour, but days before the tour was supposed to kick off, the band broke up. Their official statement: "There is a deep rift within the band.” It was the worst possible outcome. Citing “creative differences” over the direction their music was heading, the tour was canceled, the album was never released, and even Kevin’s reality series was canceled. As a consolation prize, the band released a few songs from V as a farewell live album and that was it. The Jonas Brothers were no more. The next six years saw each of the brothers pursuing solo careers and Kevin focused on raising his two daughters with his wife.
2014: Nick Jonas Released A New Album Featuring "Jealous"
Nick's song "Jealous" was a hit, hitting the Billboard Top 100 for 2014 and making Nick a star in his own right.
2015: Nick Jonas Got His First Major TV Role
After smaller stints on shows like Smash, Nick nabbed a recurring role on Scream Queens, whose first season was also a smash.
2015: Joe Jonas' New Band DNCE Released "Cake By The Ocean"
Joe’s new band DNCE and their hit single “Cake By the Ocean” became a hit instantly, adding a little more pavement along the road to the future Jonas reunion.
2017: Nick Jonas Became A Movie Star With Jumanji
The goofy, but hugely successful sequel Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle proved that Nick had serious star power, outside of the music world.
2017: Joe Jonas Proposed To Sophie Turner
She said "yes," and they became the equivalent of royalty in pop culture almost immediately.
2019: The Official Jonas Brothers Reunion
After an extended period where it seemed like the Jonas Brothers were over forever, they surprised us all. This February, the moment that all JoBros fans has been waiting for actually happened: the band got back together with a new song and music video, “Sucker” featuring all three of their wives (Nick married Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Joe married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner). And the good news just kept on coming as the brothers announced a new tour and studio album are both coming soon. The brothers are all grown up now, leading to a more mature, adult sound that blends all three of their personalities, which solves the drama that had initially led to their breakup all those years ago.
2019: Jonas Brothers' Return To SNL & Beyond
And it’s clear from their recent appearance on Saturday Night Live that they’re not turning their back on their past, as they performed both new songs as well as one of their very first hits ever, “Burnin’ Up,” during their musical performances. And honestly, they’ve never looked or sounded better.
Who would have thought that in 2019, it was cool to be a JoBros fan again?! What a time to be alive.
