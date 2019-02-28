Are The Jonas Brothers Going On Tour In 2019?

I'm hot, you're cold, and new songs from the Jonas Brothers are heading our way. But will a tour also be in the works? Our nostalgia-loving hearts may explode if so.
After a year of speculation, the Jonas Brothers (also known as Nick, Joe, and Kevin) revealed on Instagram Thursday that they were reuniting as a band, with a surprise single "Sucker" set to drop at midnight.
This is all a very big deal for fans who still have "Year 3000" stuck in their heads. ("Nothing's changed, but we live underwater!" Seriously, I can quote Jonas Brothers lines all day for you guys.) An even bigger deal, of course, would be if we could see the JoBros in person.
Advertisement
While an official tour is still unconfirmed, the Jonas Brothers will be reuniting for more than just a song. The band is slated to take over The Late Late Show With James Corden for one week, beginning Monday.
A theory, of course, is that the Jonas Brothers' time on The Late Late Show is the perfect way for them to announce a planned tour. After all, a single is great, but it could be a one-and-done situation for the brothers. The fact that the trio is planning not just one day on a talk show, but an entire week, suggests that they have more to promote than just "Sucker." Perhaps it's the highly-anticipated Jonas Brothers world tour?
There's already a precedent for pop stars to go all-in shortly after releasing new music. Ariana Grande, for example, will embark on her Sweetener world tour — which will support both Sweetener and her 2019 album Thank U, Next — just over a month after dropping her fifth studio album.
Is this wishful thinking? I refuse to believe that the Jonas Brothers would give us just one song and stop there. Whatever they have in store...we're burning up with anticipation.
Advertisement