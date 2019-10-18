Lucy Liu’s Bob Just Got Even Shorter For Fall

Update: Shoulder-skimming bobs were undoubtedly the trendiest celebrity haircut this summer, with stars like Natalie Portman, Sandra Bullock, and Lucy Liu all making the big chop. But now with fall upon us, the question is: What will these short-haired stars do now? Thankfully, Liu has an answer.
On Thursday night, the actress stepped out in New York City with an even shorter bob, cut a few more inches so it now hits just below her ears. On Instagram, Liu credited hairstylist Marco Santini for the trim, and called it her "chic new cut." We have to agree.
This post was originally published on July 31, 2019.
If it seems like everyone has a bob haircut for summer, it's because they do. Right now, you can count much of the Hollywood elite as lovers of the haircut trend sweeping salons, including Kate Beckinsale, Leighton Meester, Natalie Portman, Sandra Bullock, and Alison Brie. Now, Lucy Liu is joining the crew.
While many celebs struggle with hair fatigue — which results in a monthly hair change — Liu tends to stick to her signature, back-grazing length. If fact, she's consistently rocked the style for the past two decades, bit it turns out, Liu is full of surprises. Our proof: The shoulder-length haircut the Elementary actress debuted on Instagram this week.
On Monday, makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe revealed Liu's haircut. In a caption co-signing the photo, Monroe credited hairstylist and colorist Jenda Alcorn for Liu's bob, writing, "Fresh new haircut by my Jenda!"
Although we don't know exactly what motivated Liu to take the plunge and get summer's trendiest cut, we do know she's not afraid of making a drastic change when inspiration strikes. For example, Liu went blonde for the first time last year thanks to Victoria Hunter, co-founder of Whittemore House salon. Hunter told Today Style that it was a tedious process to make Liu that blonde, including four rounds of bleach, balayage highlights, and a root smudge — but, in the end, Liu loved it.
Liu may no longer be a blonde, but she is making the case of this "It" hairstyle. As if we needed yet another excuse get a bob, right?
