Alison Brie Just Got A Dramatic Hair Makeover For Summer

If you couldn't tell, hair fatigue is real among the Hollywood elite as of late. In the past few weeks alone, Zendaya revealed fresh copper strands, Beyoncé went from a golden blonde to a chocolate brunette, Kate Middleton brightened things up with highlights, and Hilary Duff brought back her Lizzie McGuire bangs. Now, it's Alison Brie's turn — and she's ditching the full head of blonde highlights she just got a few months ago for an entirely new look.
The Glow actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her dramatic hair makeover — which includes a deeper bronde color, just-chopped blunt bangs, and a slightly shorter length that hits just below her jawline. "And just like that...baby was brunette again," she captioned the fresh-faced selfie, tagging her hairstylist and colorist Juliana Hoyos Seyedi to credit her for the change.
Advertisement
So, why the sudden switch-up? For starters, Brie only went blonde for a role in her husband Dave Franco's directorial debut film, The Rental. After the color transformation in April, Brie wrote on Instagram, "When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role... you say yes." According to IMDb, the project is officially in post-production, which means Brie is off the hook, and apparently wasted no time in getting back to her roots.
While they say blondes have more fun, we're betting Brie would beg to differ. With so many celebrities going lighter for the summer, Brie's sunlit brunette color is a nice change of pace — and making us reconsider our next appointment.
Advertisement