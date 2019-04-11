Jennifer Love Hewitt Got A Hair Makeover — & It Looks So Good

Jennifer Love Hewitt isn't afraid of changing up her look. After giving us major hair goals with those perfectly wispy bangs in I Know What You Did Last Summer, she's dyed her hair blonde, red, dark brown, and many variations between.
And for her latest look, she's embracing one of spring's top hair trends by lightening things up a bit. It's a highlighted hue her colorist is calling "sunlit brunette."
What is "sunlit brunette" exactly? As you can see, while the base of Hewitt's hair is a chocolate color, she now has light, caramel highlights running throughout. If this color looks familiar to you, it was just late last month that Lee dyed actress Lea Michele's hair with a similar effect, leaving her chocolate-brown hair with sun-kissed highlights. Longtime brunette Bella Hadid recently lightened up her hair, too, leaving her with borderline-blonde strands from root to tip.
Over on Hewitt's Instagram, she debuted the new color with a caption explaining that she was just "ready for spring and a change." And now, so are we.
