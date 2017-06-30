Alison Brie hasn't been very forthcoming with news of her marriage to Dave Franco. The two kept it so secret you might not have even known they were married — and have been for three months. But in an interview with Larry King Now, Brie revealed how Franco proposed. Turns out, it was all a bit shocking for her.
When Larry King told Brie that a lot of the social media questions he got from fans were marriage proposals, the star of Netflix original series GLOW admitted that she'd only been proposed to one time. "Only one real one," she joked. "And millions of fake ones."
The one real one happened when she and Franco, who met in 2011 at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, were at Big Sur in California. She was so surprised to see him down on one knee that she actually didn't say yes right away. “I was so shocked that I actually burst out laughing," she said, "and I asked him a number of times if he was being serious before saying yes."
He definitely was and after a two-year long engagement, the two got married in a secret ceremony at the end of February. Recently, Brie sat down with her GLOW cast-mate Marc Maron for his podcast WTF, and talked about the quiet affair, which Maron was not invited to. To be fair, Brie said there was only 12 people present at the ceremony — "Our parents and our brothers and sisters." — which took place at their house. "I guess I would say it was very intimate and special," Brie said tongue-in-cheek-like. "It really took the pressure off."
For the 60-person reception they rented out a restaurant and had a "pizza party," which sounds super chill. No surprise really being that this is a couple that once talked about the joys of eloping and has compared their love to wrestling.
During a chat with ET Online at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, Brie said being married reminded her of what it was like learning to wrestle for GLOW. "I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have," she said. "Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'YEAH, I can take on anything!'"
Seriously, though, kudos to these two for somehow keeping this all a secret, despite Franco's older brother James nearly spoiling it.
