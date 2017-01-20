Alison Brie & Dave Franco Love The Idea Of Eloping

James Franco almost blew the lid on all of his brother's wedding back in December, but that hasn't stopped Dave from still bravely approaching the subject on red carpets. Both Dave and his fiancée, Alison Brie, were questioned separately about the status of their upcoming nuptials by E! News while attending Sundance to promote their new film together, The Little Hours.
First, Brie said not to listen to James, who claimed that the two were getting married in early 2017. But while she's talking, she totally starts to blush and avoid eye contact with the reporter, which probably means that she is either nervous, fibbing, or totally already secretly married. (Plot twist!) Then, Dave mirrored his fiancée's comments by saying that one should never listen to his older brother, ever. He added that they probably will elope (an idea they've been toying with for awhile), and that they're pretty lax about the timelines. The two have been engaged since August 2015 after meeting in New Orleans during Mardi Gras back in 2012. Wherever or whenever they do end up tying the knot, I fully expect an invitation.
